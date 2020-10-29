Reva Loeta McCorkle…May 23, 1926 – October 29, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Oct 29, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Reva Loeta McCorkle will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday November 6, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Visitation for Reva will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Reva was born on May 23, 1926 at Olathe, Kansas to Evert and Opal Reva (Rule) Hurd and passed away on October 29, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center with her family by her side at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert McCorkle, son Stanley Raymond McCorkle; her parents, 2 brothers, Floyd and Dee Hurd as well as her granddaughter Karen Compton, great grandchildren, Kamrey, Dakota and Brandon and her good friend, Alvyn “Bud” Barker.
Reva is survived by her children, Elmina Gardner and Rick (Kathy) McCorkle all of Lamar; three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lois Black of Lamar and sister-in-law, Joyce Hurd of Janesville, WI as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Timbers Museum either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
