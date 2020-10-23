Prowers County Planning Board Reviews Requests for Wind Test Towers
Russ Baldwin | Oct 23, 2020 | Comments 0
A Special Use Permit was approved for Wild Horse Wind Project, LLC by the Prowers County Planning Commission Board, following a public hearing on Wednesday, October 21st at the County Annex.
Josh Framel, representing the wind farm, explained that three temporary meteorological (MET) towers will be constructed on three sites approximately 14, 15 and 23 miles south of Holly, off Highway 89. The towers, which would be in operation for about 18 months, would be located on CR F, S and N and would provide information on wind speeds and direction. The information taken over one and a half years, said Framel, would help to determine if those locations would present favorable conditions for future wind power turbines.
A second wind power group, Antelope Creek Wind, LLC, has requested a Special Use Permit to install seven MET towers for the same purpose as Wild Horse. The firm’s representative, Marc Sydnor, told the board his request, if approved, will put the towers 23 miles south of Lamar and just a bit north of Gobblers Knob. The property, like that of the Holly study, is zoned A-2-non-Irrigated land. That region already has over 100 wind turbines that have been in operation for over a decade. The board set November 23rd at 8am for a public hearing at the Annex.
That is also the date for a public hearing on a Special Use Permit requested by Josh and Jana Weimer who plan to operate a custom meat processing plant on their property in Wiley. The operation will be housed in a building that was formerly used for a livestock truck wash. The couple said they are following the protocols for the operation established by the Department of Agriculture and Department of Health.
Three subdivision requests were approved, two from Barth Farms of Holly. Brad Barth explained that one exemption will allow five acres will be subdivided from the existing property. The land is located in an A-3 Fragile Land Zoning District. The other request is also to subdivide five acres with a homestead from the existing property at that site which is similarly zoned. The third approval was made by Larry D. Schenk Trust and Kristie L. Schenk Trust for a subdivision exemption to subdivide approximately nine acres from the existing property located in an A-2 Non-Irrigated Agriculture zoning district.
The board briefly discussed the health and safety precautions and state and county regulations regarding burials held on private property. In general, a casket must be placed atop a concrete slab and covered so as to prevent any groundwater contamination. Information regarding vital statistics on the deceased must be taken as well as a GPS reading for the location of the internment. County Land Use Administrator, Michelle Hiigel, provided the board members with background on HB 10-1275 which lays out how private burials are to be conducted. She has also made a study of how other Colorado counties handle requests of his nature. The Planning Commission will continue to study the information before forwarding it to the Count Attorney for their review and recommendations. The next meeting of the Planning Commission is Monday, November 23rd at 8am.
