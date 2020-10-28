Polis Issuing $375 Unemployment Check to Qualifying Colorado Residents
Russ Baldwin | Oct 28, 2020 | Comments 0
Governor’s Executive Order Directs State Labor Department to Issue One-Time Stimulus Payments
to Eligible UI Claimants. Many Unemployed Coloradans to Receive $375 Payment Per Executive Order
(DENVER) – Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced it would soon begin making one-time stimulus payments of $375 to Coloradans facing economic hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as directed by Governor Jared Polis.
Polis today issued an executive order outlining the one-time payment program and eligibility. While the majority of UI claimants will be eligible, not every UI claimant will receive the $375. All Coloradans who were eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and other programs — between March 15, 2020 and October 24, 2020, are eligible to receive the one-time payment. The Department estimates approximately 435,000 will be eligible.
Claimants do not need to contact the Department or take any other action in order to receive this one-time payment and all eligible claimants will receive an email or call from the Department. Claimants are encouraged to log in to their benefits accounts and ensure that their address is up-to-date and their selected payment method – either direct deposit or Reliacard is correct. If claimants need to request a new pin they can do that either online or by phone via the Virtual Assistant tool.
While administered through CDLE to certain individuals who received UI benefits, these payments are not unemployment benefits or enhanced unemployment benefits and therefore are not subject to state and federal unemployment benefits eligibility rules and criteria.
The Department is currently programming its systems to administer this one-time payment, and eligible claimants should expect to receive their payment the first week of December.
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Employment • Events • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release
About the Author: