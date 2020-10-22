Marilyn V. Weber…October 15, 1931 – October 21, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Oct 22, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life funeral service for longtime Wiley and Lamar area resident, Marilyn V. Weber will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday at the Peacock Family Chapel. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Per Marilyn’s request there will be no public visitation.
Marilyn V. Weber was born on October 15, 1931 in Sedgwick County, Kansas to David Regier and Mildred Hughes-Regier and departed this life on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 89.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband – Johnnie Weber; granddaughter – Elisha Bamber; by one sister – Darlene Scott; and by two brothers – Kenneth and Jack Regier.
Marilyn is survived by her children – Nina (Norman) Moore; Sandee (Jack) Bamber all of Lamar, John Weber of Wiley and Mike (Karen) Weber of Lamar; by twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister – Norma (Hank) Attilles of Sacramento, CA; sisters-in-law – Estelle Regier of Galba, KS; and Dorothy Regier of Oregon; as well as numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American National Cattle Women or to the Wiley Church of God either direct or through the funeral home office.
Visitation and funeral services for Marilyn V. Weber are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
