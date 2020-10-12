Law Enforcement Champions Announced by CDOT and MADD
Colorado Officers and State Troopers Win Awards: Area Recipients Noted
DENVER: The Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have announced the winners of the 2020 Law Enforcement Champion Awards for Colorado. These awards focus on efforts to reduce impaired driving, increase the use of seat belts and reduce speeding in the state.
A law enforcement champion is an individual with outstanding contributions in the prevention and enforcement of impaired driving, traffic safety, or occupant protection. This can be demonstrated by efforts such as DUI patrols or safety belt campaigns during the established enforcement periods throughout the year. It can also be demonstrated by advanced training, drug recognition expert activity, high visibility enforcement tactics, community engagement, prevention programs, and other related activities.
“We are grateful to the brave men and women in law enforcement who keep our roads and communities safe, even during ever-changing circumstances like a global pandemic and unprecedented wildfires,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “At CDOT, we are committed to taking a holistic approach to the safety of our system — and part of that is recognizing the service of public safety officials, as well as our responsibility to do whatever we can to keep them safe on the job.”
Unfortunately, this is a challenging time on Colorado roads. While traffic is down due to COVID-19 precautions, fatalities from suspected drunk and drugged driving are actually up 15% through August 31 according to CDOT Fatal Crash Data. In addition to recognizing the achievements of award winners, MADD and CDOT sought to highlight the importance of DUI enforcement and encourage Colorado drivers to do their part by always planning ahead for a safe ride home.
“So many people will never know the debt that they owe to our law enforcement heroes. Every time they stop a drunk or drugged driver, they potentially save a life,” said MADD Colorado State Executive Director Fran Lanzer. “We’re fortunate to have so many dedicated men and women protecting our communities.”
The Law Enforcement Champion award winners from southeastern Colorado are:
- Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement–Rural, Colorado State Patrol: Trooper Scott Pointon, Colorado State Patrol Troop 2C
- Outstanding Individual Dedication to Occupant Protection–Rural, Colorado State Patrol: Trooper Brent Crampton, Colorado State Patrol Troop 2C
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on events, MADD Colorado and CDOT chose to announce the awards during a virtual event on September 30. The full ceremony can be viewed online here. Event sponsors included presenting sponsor Bachus & Schanker with additional support from Walmart Neighborhood Market, the Association of Colorado State Patrol Professionals, Safeway, OfficeFeeder, Evans Case Attorneys at Law, Ross Investigators PC, and Personicare Healthcare Network.
“We’re proud to be the presenting sponsor for these outstanding law enforcement awards and we congratulate the award winners and nominees,” said Kyle Bachus, founding partner of Bachus & Schanker. “As a personal injury law firm, we far too often see the devastating injuries and trauma to victims and their families as a result of drunk and drugged driving crashes. Our sponsorship is our commitment to join with MADD Colorado, CDOT, and law enforcement across the state to make our communities safer.”
The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving and seat belt enforcement, education and awareness campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year with 16 specific high visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. More details about impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips can be found at HeatIsOnColorado.com.
In 2017, seat belts saved an estimated 226 lives in Colorado. An additional 70 lives could have been saved if everyone in Colorado buckled up. The current seat belt use rate is 86%. There are three high visibility CIOT enforcement periods that take place each year in Colorado. For more information about seat belt safety and enforcement citation numbers, visit SeatBeltsColorado.com.
