Kelley Snyder and Deborah Roberts
A combined celebration of life memorial service for Kelley Snyder and Deborah Roberts will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. The funeral service will also be streamed live from Lamar Christian Church website on the day of the service for any who can’t attend. (www.lamarchristian.info)
Deborah was born on January 12, 1952 in Lamar, Colorado to Louie and Frances White and passed away on July 1, 2020 at age of 68.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances White, maternal and paternal grandparents, and grandson Tyler Kelley.
Deborah was survived by her children, Melanie (Steven) Kelley, Justin (Susan) Roberts, Jacklyn (Primo) Roberts, step children Jennifer (Robbie) McBee, Brian Snyder, Nevada Snyder, and Jessie (Craig) Vasgird; her father Louie White; grandchildren, Brooklynn Archuleta, Haley Kelley, Aubrey and Adeline Roberts, Tori, Liam and Xane Roberts, Samara Snyder, and Chad and Anna Vasgird. She was also survived by her siblings, Kathy (Ron) Bush and Barbara White as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Kelley was born on November 19, 1984 in Anchorage, Alaska to Robert Lee Snyder and Deborah Kay (White) Roberts and passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 35.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Roberts, maternal grandmother, Frances White, paternal grandparents, Peg Snyder and Robert G. Snyder, and nephew, Tyler Kelley.
Kelley is survived by her siblings, Melanie (Steven) Kelley, Justin (Susan) Roberts, Jacklyn (Primo) Roberts, Jennifer (Robbie) McBee, Brian Snyder, and Nevada Snyder; her father, Robert Snyder; step-father, Kyle (Lacy) Roberts; sister and brother-in-law, Jessy (Craig) Vasgird and her nieces and nephews, Brooklynn Archuleta, Haley Kelley, Aubrey and Adeline Roberts, Tori, Liam and Xane Roberts, Samara Snyder, and Chad and Anna Vasgird. She is also survived by her grandfather, Louie White as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
