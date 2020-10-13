City of Lamar 2021 Budget-Mill Levy
The Lamar City Council, passed on first reading, Ordinance #1242, addressing the city’s budget for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2021. Following the public hearing on October 12th, the council submitted the authorization of revenues and expenditures for the approaching year:
|General Fund
|$8,874,061
|E-911 Fund
|
612,906
|
Sales Tax Fund
|4,017,200
|Conservation Trust Fund
|
235,500
|
Unemployment Fund
|10,000
|Victim Assistance Fund
|
15,400
|
Capital Improvement Fund
|1,540,375
|Lamar Building Finance Corporation
|
85,948
|
Library Fund
|
30,100
|
Fairmount Investment Fund
|41,500
|Sanitation Fund
|
1,632,000
|
Water/Sewer Fund
|6,161,500
|Lamar Ambulance Fund
|
535,391
The Charter Appropriation from revenues from the Lamar Utilities Board is $1,780,285.
The council also passed on first reading, the ordinance to levy and collect taxes for the fiscal year. The city recommended that the mill levy be set at 13.239 mills for each dollar of the total valuation for assessment of all taxable property with the city for the year 2020 which marks the 33rd consecutive year there has been no property tax mill levy increase. With this mill levy, the city will collect $458,835 for 2021, approximately a 2% increase from 2020 which posted $450,159 in revenues.
