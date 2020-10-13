City of Lamar 2021 Budget-Mill Levy

The Lamar City Council, passed on first reading,  Ordinance #1242, addressing the city’s budget for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2021. Following the public hearing on October 12th, the council submitted the authorization of revenues and expenditures for the approaching year:

 

General Fund $8,874,061
E-911 Fund

612,906

Sales Tax Fund

 4,017,200
Conservation Trust Fund

235,500

Unemployment Fund

 10,000
Victim Assistance Fund

15,400

Capital Improvement Fund

 1,540,375
Lamar Building Finance Corporation

85,948

Library Fund

30,100

Fairmount Investment Fund

 41,500
Sanitation Fund

1,632,000

Water/Sewer Fund

 6,161,500
Lamar Ambulance Fund

535,391

 

The Charter Appropriation from revenues from the Lamar Utilities Board is $1,780,285.

 

The council also passed on first reading, the ordinance to levy and collect taxes for the fiscal year. The city recommended that the mill levy be set at 13.239 mills for each dollar of the total valuation for assessment of all taxable property with the city for the year 2020 which marks the 33rd consecutive year there has been no property tax mill levy increase. With this mill levy, the city will collect $458,835 for 2021, approximately a 2% increase from 2020 which posted $450,159 in revenues.

