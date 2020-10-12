Birth Announcements: Gamboa-/-Dorenkamp-/-Batemon
Lindsy Frans and Damasio Gamboa of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, Enzo Rey Mathias Gamboa at 7:21pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, October 8, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Enzo weighed six pounds and five ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Peyton Jiminez, Esmae Gamboa and Arsenia Gamboa. Grandparents: Shirley and George Frans and Laura and Refugio Gamboa.
Logan and Wynter Dorendamp of Holly, CO announce the birth of their daughter Monroe Marklea Dorenkamp at 3:27pm at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Monroe weighed six pounds and eleven ounces and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Willow and Harlow. Grandparents: Mark and Tammy Dorenkamp, Gary and Patsy Oxley and Gary and Janette Wollert.
Jolene Marquez and Josh Batemon of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Isabella Jade Batemon at 7:49pm at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, October 9, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Isabella weighed seven pounds and eight ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Brendyn and Abigail. Grandparents: Joe and Priscilla Marquez and Wanda and Albert Archuleta.
