Birth Announcement: Deloach
Russ Baldwin | Oct 21, 2020 | Comments 0
Kayla Olvera and Jarolon Deloach of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Lukas Michael Deloach at 2:09pm at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, October 16, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Lukas weighed eight pounds and nine ounces and was 20 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Hailey Rogers, Nicole Deloach. Grandparents: Veronica Olvera, Genevieve Deloach and Keenan Deloach.
Filed Under: Births
