Addition of Providers to Prowers Medical Center Clinic
(Lamar, CO) – October 29, 2020
Prowers Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of two (2) Providers to our Family Medicine Healthcare Team!
Dr. Margaret Loewen is making a transition from working full-time in our Emergency Services Department to begin providing patient care in our Prowers Medical Center Clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. She will continue to provide occasional coverage in our Emergency Department, but her primary role will be that of Family Medicine.
Dr. Loewen has been a member of our Healthcare Team since 2016 and we are excited about the opportunity this transition to Family Medicine brings not only to our organization but to the patients in the surrounding areas. She is a familiar face to the residents of our community and her return to the family medicine setting will be a welcome and positive addition to our Clinic.
Dr. Loewen intends to fulfill this new transitional role through December 31, 2021. As we continue to recruit and solidify the hiring of a full-time Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Loewen will be positioned to help with the training and onboarding of the new Physician to our Team.
Her first day in the Prowers Medical Center Clinic will be Monday, November 2, 2020.
Allison Buck, FNP will also join our Healthcare Team in mid-November. She is a local girl, raised in Eads, Colorado and is eager to return home to her family in Southeast Colorado.
Allison has gained a variety of experience over the years by working as a Registered Nurse in Emergency Medicine, Labor and Delivery, Women’s Health and caring for Neonates affording her the opportunity to develop a solid and well-rounded background as she prepared herself for a career as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP). She recently completed and passed the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) certification exam and is ready to take that next stop by joining our Team as an FNP. We are honored that Allison has chosen our Team in her quest to come home!
The addition of both of these Providers will assist us with being able to open up our Clinic schedule to better accommodate patients as well as enhance our workflows to provide more opportunities for growth of our services.
Please join us in welcoming Dr. Margaret Loewen and Allison Buck, FNP to our Family Medicine Healthcare Team! Both Providers are looking forward to providing quality healthcare to the residents of Lamar, Prowers County, and the surrounding communities!
