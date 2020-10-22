City of Lamar Adopts Restrictions Due to Recent Pandemic Surge in County
Russ Baldwin | Oct 22, 2020 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Public Health and Environment department issued a press release on Thursday, October 22nd, stating a death occurred 10/21/2020 associated with COVID-19. The person was a resident of the nursing facility experiencing the outbreak in Lamar. We send our condolences to the family. The process of death investigation to determine whether or not this person died of COVID-19 or with COVID-19 is multi-tiered and goes through local, state and federal agencies. Please call us with questions at 336-8721.
Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, announced on Tuesday, the 20th via facebook that the county is now at risk of going to Stage 3 restrictions unless the outbreak of the pandemic can be brought under control over the next two weeks. Although Crespin said he does not like the idea of mandated mask wearing measures, “We aren’t doing enough on our own,” he stated in light of the recent outbreak of 35 new cases and the death of a resident of the nursing home.
As such, the City of Lamar is taking steps to protect the community and comply with all orders of State of Colorado.
City Complex is restricted to the public through November 9, 2020. Payments through the drop box on the west side of the building, by phone or on our website are still strongly encouraged.
- Lamar Public Library is limited to 10 individuals at one time this includes staff.
- City sponsored events are postponed until November 9, 2020
- City staff will work from home when possible.
- City Council Meeting, October 26, 2020 will be via Zoom. Virtual Meeting information can be found here: https://www.ci.lamar.co.us/stream
