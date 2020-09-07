The Weather is CHANGING
Hazardous Weather Outlook-National Weather Service Pueblo CO-1024 AM MDT Mon Sep 7 2020
Crowley County-La Junta Vicinity/Otero County-Eastern Las Animas County-Western Kiowa County-Eastern Kiowa County-Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County-Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County-Springfield Vicinity/Baca County-
1024 AM MDT Mon Sep 7 2020
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of central…east central…south central and southeast Colorado.
DAY ONE…Today and Tonight
A strong cold front will move down the plains late this eveningand overnight. Strong north winds gusting to 55 to 65 mph can be expected after the front goes by, especially across southern El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and Otero counties.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday
An early season winter storm will impact southern Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected over the mountains, with upwards of 10 to 20 inches of snow expected over the Continental Divide and eastern mountains, the mountain valleys will get 3 to 8 inches, and 3 to 8 inches over El Paso, Huerfano, and eastern Las Animas County. Eastern Fremont and Pueblo County will see mostly rain but by late Tuesday will see a switch over to snow by evening with some light snowfall accumulations on grassy surfaces at times Tuesday night. A brief mix or switch over to snow will be possible across most of the southeast plains late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but residual warmth in the ground should prevent much in the way of accumulation.
A hard freeze is expected over the San Luis Valley and over El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties on Wednesday morning. Freezing temperatures will also be possible across the southeast plains Wednesday morning as temperatures briefly dip to around freezing. A hard freeze across the San Luis Valley and along the I-25 corridor could cause crop damage especially for the warmer season crops. Exposed irrigation and water pipes could freeze or
be damaged.
