Tax Revenues for Lamar Continue to Gain
Russ Baldwin | Sep 15, 2020 | Comments 0
City Sales Tax collections for the City of Lamar for this past July increased by 4.82% for an increase of $14,491.47 and Use Tax collections were up 13.56% for a gain of $4,048.71. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 4.65% for a gain over last July of $15,376.54. Year to Date collections were also up with City Sales Tax at 8.44% above last year for a YTD increase of $195,621.47, putting 2020 at $2,512,418.83 compared to 2019 at $2,316,797.36. Use Tax collections were up 11.92% for a gain over last year of $23,529 and a 2020 total of $221,006.50.
Total Sales and Use Tax collections since the start of the year were up 7.61% for a gain of $192,552.86. Year to Date, 2020 collections were at $2,724,176.65 and for 2019 were $2,531,623.79.
The tax collections in the twelve retail and service categories for 2020 were mixed compared to 2019 revenues for the same period. Increases were shown for Building Materials, C Stores and Gas Sales and All Business and Electricity, while Restaurants, Apparel & Department Stores and Hotels showed a decrease.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|102,142
|104,066
|
108,386
|
Building Materials
|139,914
|90,499
|101,368
|Apparel & Department Stores
|762,804
|863,405
|
843,859
|
C Stores & Gas Sales
|142,203
|126,880
|131,922
|All Business/Electricity
|202,438
|132,935
|
145,311
|
Furniture/Appliances/Electronics
|15,562
|14,04
|15,139
|Grocery Stores
|177,202
|174,384
|
206,539
|
Hotels/Motels
|98,591
|98,360
|91,848
|Liquor Sales
|73,534
|67,568
|
74,036
|
Manufacturing
|7,107
|11,208
|14,078
|Other Retail/All Other
|507,850
|508,786
|
539,406
|
Restaurants
|240,918
|256,158
|
252,536
