Tax Revenues for Lamar Continue to Gain

Municipal Offices in Lamar

 

 

City Sales Tax collections for the City of Lamar for this past July increased by 4.82% for an increase of $14,491.47 and Use Tax collections were up 13.56% for a gain of $4,048.71. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 4.65% for a gain over last July of $15,376.54. Year to Date collections were also up with City Sales Tax at 8.44% above last year for a YTD increase of $195,621.47, putting 2020 at $2,512,418.83 compared to 2019 at $2,316,797.36. Use Tax collections were up 11.92% for a gain over last year of $23,529 and a 2020 total of $221,006.50.

Total Sales and Use Tax collections since the start of the year were up 7.61% for a gain of $192,552.86. Year to Date, 2020 collections were at $2,724,176.65 and for 2019 were $2,531,623.79.

The tax collections in the twelve retail and service categories for 2020 were mixed compared to 2019 revenues for the same period. Increases were shown for Building Materials, C Stores and Gas Sales and All Business and Electricity, while Restaurants, Apparel & Department Stores and Hotels showed a decrease.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 102,142 104,066

108,386

Building Materials

 139,914 90,499 101,368
Apparel & Department Stores 762,804 863,405

843,859

C Stores & Gas Sales

 142,203 126,880 131,922
All Business/Electricity 202,438 132,935

145,311

Furniture/Appliances/Electronics

 15,562 14,04 15,139
Grocery Stores 177,202 174,384

206,539

Hotels/Motels

 98,591 98,360 91,848
Liquor Sales 73,534 67,568

74,036

Manufacturing

 7,107 11,208 14,078
Other Retail/All Other 507,850 508,786

539,406

Restaurants

 240,918 256,158

252,536

