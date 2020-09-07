Public Hearing for Street Name Change
Russ Baldwin | Sep 07, 2020 | Comments 0
The Lamar City Council has scheduled a public hearing on Monday, September 14th, to discuss changing Ridge Trail to Trail Ridge. The meeting begins at 7pm in council chambers or through streaming resources.
The current road connects to Sunset Ridge in the neighborhood south of town, off Memorial Drive, known as The Ridges. When the area was formed, all the streets were to end in Ridge, but for some reason, Trail Ridge got reversed. A problem developed in 2016 when GIS began the change from Ridge Trail to Trail Ridge, but the USPS, postal service, was notified, but the change was not recorded. The city council wants to be able to update maps through a resolution to reflect the intended name and to end any potential mailing confusion.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Transportation
About the Author: