Patty J. Barrow…January 8, 1935 – September 23, 2020
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Bristol, Colorado resident, Patty J. Barrow will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Granada United Methodist Church officiating.
Visitation for Patty will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Patty was born on January 8, 1935 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to Pete and Elizabeth (Ring) Grasmick and passed away on September 23, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center with her family by her side at the age of 85.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Aldene Duane “A.D.” Barrow; her son Stephen Aldene Barrow; her father, Pete Grasmick; mother, Elizabeth Miller and step-father, Manuel Miller. She is also preceded by her siblings, Charlotte Petty and John Miller.
Patty is survived by her children, Vickie (Gerald) Barrow-Klein of Mechanicsville, MD; Richard (Brenda) Barrow of Carlton, CO and Pam (Ron) Batterton of Holly, CO; eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Cynthia (David) Wilkinson of Asbury, MO and Gene Grasmick of La Junta, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol/Granada First Responders either direct at Frontier Bank or in care of the funeral home office and/or the Town Of Bristol Improvement Board for the Senior/Community Center either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
