Open House for Southeast Health Group, New Life for Old Landmark
Russ Baldwin | Sep 28, 2020 | Comments 0
Southeast Health Group celebrated an open house in Lamar to highlight the new location for their multi-purpose mental health services in southeast Colorado.
Built in 1902 at the corner of Main and Poplar Streets in Lamar, the former Davis Hotel has also been known over the years as the Kelsey Hotel and then the Payne Hotel which was being restored by owner and Lamar resident, Paul Gadash.
Since its restoration under the most recent owner, Ron Farmer, the new facility took close to 15 months from start to finish with Courkamp Enterprises conducting the renovations. “We originally thought the work could be completed in about a year, but the installation of the elevator took a little longer, plus we had to cut the spiral staircase into three separate sections in order to get it out of the building,” Tim Courkamp explained during the September 25th ribbon cutting and open house this past Friday morning.
The building was noted for it’s unique rock wall which is present as both inner and outer walls of the three story structure. Courkamp explained, “The rock really works as an insulator as with just enough individual heating units in the winter, it serves to keep all the floors warm.” He said the porches which were built on the rear of the building were taken down as a security and safety feature, with enough overhang on one floor to protect the rear doors from the elements.
Six counties are served by Southeast Health Group. The new offices provide support for services including mental health needs, substance abuse disorder, primary care for behavioral health disorders, physical therapy and wellness, peer support services and vocational training.
Silver Linings Respite Care is located on the second floor of the new facility, easily evidenced by the more youthful and playful decorations in several of the rooms, all of which still display the noteworthy rock exterior and interior.
Southeast Health Group can be contacted at 80-511-5446 or at southeasthealthgroup.org.
By Russ Baldwin
(Editor’s Note: I was driving past the Payne Hotel one afternoon in 2014 and noticed the front door was open and for a number of months, the north facing exterior wall had posted a large, ‘For Sale’ sign. Curious, I went inside and was met by Mr. Gadash who gave me a personal tour of the progress he had made on the interior of the old hotel. It was a dusty place and many of the floorboards, especially on the spiral staircase were at best, rickety. I took a lot of photos of the interior, thanked him for his time, filed them in my office computer and lost them in a computer crash. Every attempt to retrieve them over the subsequent years went fruitless. As luck would have it, I tried a search one final time after downloading the new photos from the open house…and there they were.)
