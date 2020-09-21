NWS-Moderate to Exceptional Drought Status for Southern Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Sep 21, 2020 | Comments 0
SYNOPSIS:
August was mainly hot and dry across Colorado, with the state as whole experiencing its warmest and fifth driest August on record (126 years). With that said, drought deepened across the state with over 98 percent of Colorado experiencing drought conditions by the end of the month. However, an unseasonably strong and cold weather system moved across the region September 8th through the 10th, bringing early season snowfall and much colder temperatures to region. This beneficial precipitation has since helped to ease drought conditions across portions of south central and southeast Colorado.
With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor, issued Thursday September 17th 2020, indicates exceptional drought (D4) conditions across central portions of Kiowa County, with severe drought (D3) conditions indicated across most of the rest of Kiowa County into northern portions of Prowers County.
Severe drought (D2) conditions are also in place across Crowley County, extreme western Kiowa County, western Otero County, and most of Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions are also indicated across eastern Otero County, northeastern to southeastern Bent County, extreme southwestern Prowers County, and northwestern Baca County into northeastern Las Animas County.
FIRE DANGER:
Very warm and dry conditions through the month of August heled to develop high to extreme fire danger across the region, with several large wildfire starts experienced across the state into early
September. Much cooler and unsettled weather in the second week of September briefly tempered fire danger across the area before warm and breezy weather has allowed for fire danger to increase once again through the end of September.
AGRICULTURAL:
For the week ending September 13th, 2020, the USDA Colorado Crop Progress Report indicated 72 percent of topsoil moisture across the state rated at short or very short, compared to 44 percent being reported at short or very short at this same time last year.
Subsoil moisture indicated similar conditions, with 77 percent being reported as short or very short statewide, as compared to 43 percent being reported at short or very short at this same time last year.
HYDROLOGIC:
NRCS data indicated statewide precipitation for the month of August came in at only 29 percent of average, as compared to 51 percent average at this same time last year. This brings statewide 2020 Water Year precipitation to 79 percent of average overall, as compared to 113 percent of average overall at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, NRCS data indicated August precipitation was 40 percent of average, as compared to 59 percent average at this same time last year. This brings Arkansas basin 2020 Water Year precipitation to 72 percent of average overall, as compared to 107 percent of average overall at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 85 percent of average overall at the end of August, compared to the 116 percent of average storage available statewide at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of August came in at 73 percent of average overall, as compared to 111 percent of average storage available at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of August came in at 67 percent of average overall, as compared to 112 percent of average storage available at this same time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Alamosa for the past month of August was 65.4 degrees. This is 2.7 degrees above normal and makes August of 2020, tied with August of 2007, as the 3rd warmest August on record.
The average temperature in Alamosa for the Summer of 2020 (June, July and August) was 64.3 degrees. This is 2.0 degrees above normal and makes the Summer of 2020 tied with the Summer of 2018, as the 4th warmest summer on record.
The average temperature in Colorado Springs for the past month of August was 74.0 degrees. This is 5.3 degrees above normal and makes August of 2020 the 2nd warmest August on record.
The average temperature in Colorado Springs for the Summer of 2020 (June, July and August) was 72.6 degrees. This is 4.3 degrees above normal and makes the Summer of 2020 the 3rd warmest summer on record.
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of August was 78.2 degrees. This is 4.8 degrees above normal and makes August of 2020 the 5th warmest August on record. The average temperature in Pueblo for the Summer of 2020 (June, July and August) was 77.2 degrees. This is 4.1 degrees above normal and makes the Summer of 2020 the 3rd warmest summer on record.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Water • Weather
