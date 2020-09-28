Louis R. “Louie” White…February 22, 1931 – September 28, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Louis R. White, affectionately known to his family and friends as Louie, will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per Louie’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Louie was born on February 22, 1931 at Holly, Colorado to Louis R. White, Sr. and Mary Etta (Konkel) White and passed away on September 28, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 89. Louie was the oldest of eleven children.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances White; daughter, Debbie Roberts; granddaughter, Kelley Snyder, his parents and several siblings.
Louie is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Ron) Bush of Frisco, TX and Barbara White of Lamar; grandchildren, Misty Bush of McKinney, TX, Melanie Kelley of Alvarado, TX, Todd Bush of Houston, TX, Jacklyn Roberts of Bellevue, NE and Justin Roberts of McKinney, TX and step-grandchildren, Brian Snyder of Mountainview, MO and Jennifer McBee of Pueblo, CO. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Archuleta, Blake Stavely, Drew Bush, Caden Bush, Kaitlyn Bush, Tori Jai Sengmany, Merrick Bush, Aubrey Roberts, Liam Bao Hoang, Xane Chea Man and Adeline Roberts, special friend, Larreen Haggard of Lamar as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
