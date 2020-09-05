Info Mailings to Unregistered Voters Begins
Russ Baldwin | Sep 05, 2020 | Comments 0
Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI), will be sending out a mailing to Colorado beginning September 7, 2020. Their mission is to expand access to Democracy by Underrepresented Populations. The VPC and CVI have one key mission to bring more people into democracy. Both organizations successfully utilize direct mail and online formats to foster registration and voting by under-represented populations in the American electorate. For more information on their mission please see voterparticipation.org and centerforvoterinformation.org.
These mailings will contain voter registration applications and helpful information for unregistered voters. The registration mailings will go to unregistered young people who will be eligible to vote in the upcoming elections for the first time, to voters who have recently moved and have not re-registered or updated their voter registration records (according to their latest available information), and others who are unregistered in the voting age population.
VPC and CVI mailings are a non-government organization mailing and often include a letter from either their Founder of VPC, or Program Manager of CVI, urging citizens to register to vote.
If you want to be removed from their mailing lists, their letter has a code near the bottom that you can email to VPC or CVI to be automatically removed (unsubscribe@voterparticipation.org and unsubscribe@centerforvoterinformation.org).
VPC and CVI can answer questions so please feel free to direct your questions to VPC at 877-255-6750 and CVI at 866-290-1599 associated with their voter outreach mailer.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
