Fall colors mark beginning of new DUI enforcement period on Sept. 11
Russ Baldwin | Sep 12, 2020 | Comments 0
STATEWIDE — Fall is coming. And while the season of shorter days, cool nights, and colorful leaves is on the horizon, many Colorado fall festivities will look different this year. With the new season also comes increased DUI enforcement. Law enforcement will be on high alert during the Fall Fest DUI enforcement period Sept. 11–Oct. 28. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is joining forces with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies statewide to help prevent impaired drivers from threatening the safety of others on Colorado roadways.
So far this year, 102 deaths on Colorado roads are attributed to impaired driving. As traffic volumes continue to shift back to normal, Coloradans need to be aware of the present issue of impaired driving. CDOT and law enforcement urge all Coloradans to drive sober or make sober arrangements to travel safely to and from their destinations this fall.
Summer 2020 DUI arrests to date total 1,444, excluding the most recent Labor Day enforcement data, which is not yet available. Last year, the Fall Festivals enforcement period included 99 law enforcement agencies with 1,534 arrests. Eighty-four agencies plan to be involved this year with increased patrols. The Sturgis Rally enforcement in August had a total of 380 DUI arrests among 97 participating agencies.
“Last year, as the seasons changed, we saw a spike in DUI arrests,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Our message is simple, if you choose to drink, don’t endanger others. You have options to avoid a needless tragedy and we know what to look for to help keep our Colorado roadways safe.”
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Education • Featured • Health • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Public Safety • Tourism • Transportation
About the Author: