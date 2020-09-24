Emilia Chavez Navarrete…August 9, 1929 – September 22, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Sep 24, 2020 | Comments 0
A service of Christian burial for former longtime Lamar resident currently of Rush, Colorado, Emilia Chavez Navarrete will be held at 9:00AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Jesus Christ Church with Pastor Enrique Varela officiating. An evening service for Emilia will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the church with Pastor Arthur Armendarez officiating.
Visitation for Emilia will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Jesus Christ Church.
Emilia was born on August 9, 1929 at Durango, Mexico to Miguel and Luisa (Delgado) Navarrete and passed away on September 22, 2020 at home in Rush, Colorado with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Gerardo Arzola, second husband, Concepcion Chavez Betancourt, daughter Felipa Padilla, two sons, Victor and Jesus Manuel Arzola, her parents, her brothers, Miguel, Manuel, Candelario, Jose, Justa, Remedios, Francisco, Fermin and Tranquilino and son-in-law, Leopoldo Sanchez.
Emilia is survived by her children, Manuela Sanchez, Juan (Maria) Arzola, Ramon (Magali) Arzola, Roque (Eustolia) Arzola, Luz (Socorro) Hernandez, Gregorio (Alma) Arzola and Modesta (Arthur) Armendarez, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-granchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Enrique (Josephina) Navarrete Delgado as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: