CSP Investigates Roll-over Crash on Hwy 196 in Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Sep 26, 2020 | Comments 0
On Saturday, September 26, 2020 at approximately 05:48 am, a 1997 white GMC Suburban, driven by 19 year old Dakota Owens of McClave, CO, was eastbound on Prowers County Road 196, located west of Prowers County Road 5. Owens lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway. The Suburban rolled 1 time, coming to rest north of the roadway. Owens was transported to Prowers Medical Center and later flown to Memorial. Owens sustained serious injuries.
Alcohol is currently being investigated as a contributing factor to this crash.
The Colorado State Patrol wants to remind everyone to never drink and drive. Secondly, plan ahead and designate a driver!
