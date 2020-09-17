Birth Announcements: Schiffer-/-Monohan
Russ Baldwin | Sep 17, 2020 | Comments 0
Amy Olds of Springfield, Colorado announces the birth of her daughter, Elodie Rae Ann Schiffer at 9:12am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Elodie weighed five pounds and two ounces and was 18 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Towen, James and Easton. Grandparents: Warren and Janet Schiffer.
Leandra Bergdale and Kristian Monohan announce the birth of their daughter, Aspen Renee Monohan at 9:47pm at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, September 14, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Aspen weighed six pounds and five ounces and was 18 ¾ inches in length at birth.
Filed Under: Births
About the Author: