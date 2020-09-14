Birth Announcements: Lorene-/-Jaramillo-/-Veyna
Russ Baldwin | Sep 14, 2020 | Comments 0
Courtney McCorkle and Korbyn Montgomery of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Charleigh Lorene at 6:11pm at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, September 4, 2020 with Dr. Stearns attending. Charleigh weighed five pounds and twelve ounces and was 18 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Analeigh Crespin. Grandparents: Christy McCorkle, Wilma Ferbrache and Shirley Anderson.
Karla and Dominick Jaramillo of Lamar and La Junta, Colorado announce the birth of their daughters Catalina Iris Jaramillo @ 7:40am and Cataleya Vara Jaramillo at 7:42am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, September 4, 2020 with Dr. Stearns attending. Both infants weighed five pounds and fifteen ounces and were 18 and 18 ¼ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Beatriz and Artemio Martinez; Maryjo and Jose Jaramillo.
Fred Veyna Jr. and Emma Veyna of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son Kolbe Frassati Veyna at 3:48 am on Sunday, Sept. 13th. Kolbe weighed 7 lbs. 12 oz. and was 21 1/2 in long at birth. Siblings: Olivia, Jaden, Cecilia & Gabriel. Grandparents: Fred and Lisa Veyna and Henry Wertin.
Filed Under: Births
About the Author: