Are You an Eligible but Unregistered Voter…Info Cards Being Mailed
Russ Baldwin | Sep 09, 2020 | Comments 0
Colorado Secretary of State, Elections Division will be sending out as of today, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 a Colorado EBU Postcard election mailing to Eligible But Unregistered (EBU) citizens. According to the Secretary of State’s Office there will be approximately 730,000 postcards being sent. This mailing will be sent in two waves, the one for today and then again on September 24, 2020.
Please double check your physical and mailing address on your voter registration record or even register to vote for the first time, but do this as soon as possible by going to the Secretary of State’s website at: www.govotecolorado.gov, so that we can make sure you are on the list to receive your 2020 General Election ballot in the mail.
Once you have voted your ballot be sure to signature your name on the back side of your return envelope and deliver it the our drive up or walk up ballot drop box that is located in the parking lot on the east side of the county courthouse building or you can walk inside the north entrance of the courthouse building (301 S. Main Street, Lamar, CO) and drop it in the blue ballot box that will be sitting on the table right at the security guard entrance. You may also mail your voted ballot through the Postal Service with adequate postage attached.
The 2020 General election ballots will be mailed to active eligible electors during the week of October 12-16, 2020.
Please give us a call with any questions you might have regarding this 2020 General Election. We can be reached at: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO, 719-336-8011 or election@prowerscounty.net. Keep an eye on the Prowers County website (www.prowerscounty.net) for any election news and available sample ballots.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
