Annual 9/11 Tribute Observed with Car Rally
Russ Baldwin | Sep 14, 2020 | Comments 0
The current pandemic has caused numerous long-range plans to be curtailed and the annual 9/11 Tribute and Memorial Parade was among the events that had to offer a postponement until next year.
Not to say that an observance wasn’t held though. Doug Harbour, organizer of the annual event honoring law enforcement, our military and first responders decided a Covid-safe rally could be held in place of the usual parade and gathering at the Prowers County Fairgrounds.
“We wanted to do something to continue to show our support,” he explained, outlining how anyone with a vehicle could attend the Friday afternoon/evening rally beginning with an assembly at 5:30 at the Prowers County Fairgrounds and follow a motorcade that would through the Lamar community beginning at 6pm.
Close to 20 vehicles as well as some fire and ambulance crews were on hand for what would be termed, ‘a silent run’. Harbour said that there wouldn’t be any sirens or horns, but just a stately representation of citizens, united to display the flag and maintain the 9/11 Memorial that began about 12 years ago in Lamar.
The route, prepared by Ron Cook, began at the fairgrounds, north onto 9th Street and continued from West Cedar to 6th Street, and along 10th Street to Maple. The route went east on Maple turning south onto Second Street, Parkview, Memorial Drive with a detour around Kendall and back onto Memorial to the route’s end on College Road before returning to Main.
Harbour said the event for 2021 has been set for September 12 with hopes that the pandemic will only be a memory for us by that time.
