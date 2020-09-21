21 Candidates for President on the Colorado Ballot. Clerks Office Offers a Sample!
Russ Baldwin | Sep 16, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County 2020 General Election Sample Ballots are now posted to the Prowers County Website under Departments and then select Elections.
Ballots Styles for this 2020 General Election will be by Precinct Number (Example: PRECT-1, PRECT-2, through PRECT-13 which is associated with your physical address listed on your voter registration record.
If you are not sure or just interested in what your Precinct Number is, you can search this information by going to Secretary of State’s website at: www.govotecolorado.gov, bring up your voter record and click on the County & District Information box.
Your Precinct Number will be listed as one of the following: Precinct 4356450001 or 4356450002 etc. through 4356450013.
One thing to note, for this year’s 2020 General Election in Prowers County all the Precinct Ballot styles will look exactly the same because there are no other coordinating participants (entities) that will be having an election with Prowers County other than Federal and State.
The site offers a guide page to help a voter when logging into the Secretary of State’s website to search their voter record information.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
