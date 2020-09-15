General Election Ballot Information
- Election Day – November 3, 2020
- 2020 General Election ballots will be mailed to “ACTIVE” registered electors (voters) during the week of October 12-16, 2020.
- UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) ballots will go out no later than Saturday, September 19, 2020. (Military and Citizens living overseas during the election)
- If an Elector (voter) does not have their correct physical and mailing address up to date on their voter registration record this ballot will not be forwarded to their new address. It will be returned back to the County Clerk’s Office as undeliverable.
- Check your information on your voter registration record, register to vote for the first time, or make any changes i.e. physical and/or mailing address by going to: www.govotecolorado.gov but, please do this as soon as possible. You can also call the Prowers County Clerk’s Office (719-336-8011) for a copy of the Voter Registration Application/Change Form to be mailed to you or you can go to the Prowers County website at: www.prowerscounty.net under Elections Department for a printable copy of that Form. Either way, do this as soon as possible.
- You do not have to be affiliated with a specific political party to vote in this election. Anyone that’s an “ACTIVE” registered voter will receive the same ballot for Prowers County.
7.You can contact the Prowers County Clerk’s Office at 719-336-8011 or e-mail us at: election@prowerscounty.net with any election questions, Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.
