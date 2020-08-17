Voters Checklist Prior to Election Deadlines and November 3rd
Russ Baldwin | Aug 17, 2020 | Comments 0
Is your voter registration up to date?
- Is your address correct, did you add a PO Box, or have a name change?
- If you are not sure about your voter registration information check it out online at the Secretary of State’s Office website: www.govotecolorado.gov or contact the County Clerk’s Office at: election@prowerscounty.net or 719-336-8011 for assistance.
- Make any corrections or changes today to ensure you are eligible to vote for all candidates and issues on the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot.
- If your mailing address is incorrect on your voter registration your ballot will not be forwarded to your new residence, it will be returned back to the County Clerk’s Office as undeliverable.
- If you have moved you may be inactive. Inactive voters will not have a ballot automatically sent to them for this November 3, 2020 General Election.
- Active voters will automatically get a ballot sent to them through the mail for this November 3, 2020 General Election.
All voters for this 2020 General Election on November 3rd will be voting on the same information regardless of what party you are affiliated with or not affiliated with. So, make sure you have all the correct voting information listed on your voter record.
2020 General Election ballots will automatically be sent to “Active” voters the week of October 12-16, 2020 and Military and Overseas ballots will be sent no later than September 19, 2020.
Double check your voter information as soon as possible so that everything is correct in order to receive your ballot by mail and get it voted!
Secretary of State’s Website
www.govotecolorado.gov
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
election@prowerscounty.net
719-336-8011
