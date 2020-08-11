Roger Trujillo…February 13, 1963 – August 9, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 11, 2020 | Comments 0
A Memorial Mass for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Roger Trujillo will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Per Roger’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. There will be limited seating at the church and masks are required.
Roger Nick Trujillo was born February 13, 1963 in Las Animas, Colorado, to Benancio and Loren (Gonzales) Trujillo. He passed away on August 9, 2020, at his sister, Vivian Romero’s home at the age of 57.
Roger is survived by his children, Sasha Evers of La Junta, Colorado and Michael Moore of Trinidad, Colorado; siblings, Maria Medina, Vivian (Gilbert) Romero, Mike (Betty) Trujillo, Benancio Jr. Trujillo, David (Sandy) Trujillo all of Las Animas, Colorado, Bengie (Linda) Trujillo of Pueblo, Colorado; Susie Howell of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nancy (Andres) Rivera of Highlands, California, Kathy (George) Gomez of Las Animas, Colorado; four grandchildren, many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benancio and Loren Trujillo; and sister, Betty Sandoval.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: