Prowers County COVID WEEKLY UPDATE as of Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 19, 2020 | Comments 0
Cumulative cases are at 70 with four hospitalizations and no deaths. The two week Cumulative Incidence Rate is listed as Very High. Prowers has had 149.03 cases per 100,000 people, or 18 total new cases in the past two weeks. The Two Week Average Positivity rate is listed as High. Prowers has an average positivity rate over the past two weeks of 11.56%.
OUTBREAKS: Total Current Outbreaks: 2
Prowers County Fair, 5 cases linked. Testing offered to possibly exposed community members.
Eagles, 5 cases, closed for cleaning, members and employees linked (4 Prowers, 1 Bent)
Resolved: 1. McDonalds Lamar, 11 cases associated, no customers linked.
2. Sonic, 4 cases, no customers linked.
NEWS
• We are in Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors. We do not currently qualify for Protect Our Neighbors. More information about this, school outbreak and case
management can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/.
• The Community Test Site is now located at Prowers Medical Center. The state backlog has been resolved. Test turnaround is now back to 2-3 days.
• Lamar RE2 bus service will resume 8/31/2020. It was cancelled due to a positive test in a bus driver.
• Lamar Middle School 6th graders are online through 08/26/2020 due to the quarantine of a cohort.
• There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home.
• If you are tested STAY HOME! Isolation and quarantine guidance can be found here:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/about-covid-19/isolation-and-quarantine
• Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any
respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others.
• If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call your healthcare provider. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. Call 911
• Call PCPHE with any questions at 336-8721
Filed Under: County • Environment • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: