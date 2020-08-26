LUB Discusses Dismantling of Portions of Lamar Repowering Project
Some movement has begun with the dismantling and removal of portions of the Lamar Repowering Project along North Second and East Maple Streets in Lamar. Buyers had been sought for the Project for several years while the equipment has lain idle even since it was determined the coal-fired plant could not live up to its expectations.
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, provided details for the Utilities Board during its August 25th meeting. He said the Merc 50, five megawatt gas turbine has been purchased by Quantum Power which has been in Lamar for the past week. He said Quantum Power estimates the unit should be removed from the site by mid-September.
The monthly board report stated that Burns and McDonnell Engineering will oversee and manage the demolition of the Lamar Repowering Project. The firm was retained by the City of Lamar and LUB to protect its interests during the demolition process which will be divided into three sections: Northside (coal handling north of Maple Street), Southside (boiler) south of Maple Street and Domes. The northside removal deadline, first estimated for this November has been extended to February 21, 2021 due to the on-going pandemic. There is no deadline for southside operations.
Maple Street may be closed to traffic for about two days once the demolition has begun and advance notice will be posted along the route for detours. Fencing will be installed to separate the demolition work area from LUB worksites and substations. An information campaign from ARPA and the City will keep residents whose homes border the project informed of the situation.
The Lamar Utilities Board approved purchase orders totaling $13,778 for the month. Total purchase orders amounted to $28,178.50. The board approved bills amounting to $1,289,394 which included the month estimate for power purchased from Arkansas River Power Authority of $1,190,091.94.
The financial report, presented by Superintendent Hourieh, showed cash is down for the month from June at $256,913 and accounts receivable increased by $289,200. Total operating revenues for the year are $7,979,630 and total operating costs are $7,540,188 for a gross operating income of $439,442. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are taken into consideration, there is a net loss of $743,424, year to date. Compared to 2019, retail sales revenues are up 6% and overall operating expenses are also up 5% for the year.
The board moved into executive session to receive legal advice relating to the board’s complaint with the Public Utilities Commission against SECPA regarding the May Valley Water Association well.
