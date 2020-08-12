Joe M. Stagner, Sr….November 15, 1939 – August 11, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 12, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Joe M. Stagner, Sr., will be held at a later date at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church. Per Joe’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Joe was born on November 15, 1939 in Alamosa, CO to Melvin Stagner and Polda Hoeffner-Stagner and departed this life on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 80.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; by his former wife – Georgia Mae Stagner; and by one brother – Jesse Stagner.
Joe is survived by three sons – Clayton Stagner of Independence, MO; Joe (Tammy) Stagner, Jr. of Lamar; and Rick Stagner of Lamar; by four grandchildren; by two siblings – James (Francis) Stagner of Lamar and Juanita Dieckman of Alamosa; and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends to include a special friend – Jean McCullough and family of Lamar.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either directly or through the funeral home office.
Services for Joe M. Stagner, Sr. are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: