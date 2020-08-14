Granada Trustees Briefed on Housing Survey
Cheryl Sanchez, Director of Prowers Economic Prosperity, Stephanie Gonzales, Executive Director of Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, sounded out the Granada Trustees ideas on how their organizations could assist in a housing development plan for the community.
The Trustees have been approached by Emerald Management for potential housing construction in Granada, given that two businesses are planning to locate in the community in the near future. Both directors suggested that a comprehensive list of quality homes and land be developed to help facilitate the planning process. The list would also separate those privately owned properties from the ones owned by Granada. Gonzales said the Trustees can help generate the list and determine from the area which type of dwelling would be the best fit, either single family homes, or several apartments, duplexes or four plexes, needed to match future housing requirements. Gonzales added that SECED can make use of Opportunity Zone funding to help cover construction costs. Tax credits will be available to money lending contributors and those residents who can commit to a continued rental for approximately 15 years, can opt to own their house using accumulated equity.
The second reading of Ordinance 2020-001 regarding building permits was accepted by the Trustees and lengthy discussion was held over the cost estimate of hiring a professional firm to survey all the plats within the city, an estimated 100-110. The cost range was between $25,000 to $50,000 for the project. The Trustees agreed that given the chance for new housing in the community, as well as lack of specific information about existing property lines, a survey would be needed. Building permits were approved for Dee Melgosa to demolish two buildings she owns in the downtown area and to Ricardo Marquez to renew a building permit for added construction on his property so long as the new structures do not cover any town utility infrastructure.
