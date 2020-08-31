Gene Curtis Fletcher…August 28, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 31, 2020 | Comments 0
Former Lamar resident, Gene C. Fletcher (91) passed away August 28, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. Gene was born in Lamar to the late L.C. and Marian Fletcher, long time Goodale community farmers. Fletcher graduated from Lamar Union High School in May 1947 and enlisted in the Army in 1948. He served his country for 22 years, retiring as First Sergeant in 1970 following his second tour in Vietnam.
After retiring from the Army, Fletcher returned to Lamar in July 1974 and was employed by Wallace Gas & Oil in Lamar, operating a bulk plant and two delivery trucks at Granada, retiring on his sixty-second birthday in 1991. In April 1993 he and wife, Jeanette, moved back to Newport News, Virginia to be close to family. Gene enjoyed reading, walking his dog and the computer.
Mr. Fletcher is survived by his wife of 71years, Jeanette, two daughters, Diana Doren of Newport News, Virginia and Ellen Brewer (Bill) of Monrovia, Maryland. He is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. At the inurnment, Fletcher requests “Taps” be played and the American flag be presented to the family. In his memory he requested donations be made to either Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601, peninsulaspca.org or American Red Cross of Coastal Virginia, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 1120, Richmond, Virginia 23218-1120.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: