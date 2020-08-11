Crop Progress and Condition Report Week Ending August 9, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 11, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Conditions continued to worsen across the state last week as hot and dry weather persisted, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Isolated moisture was confined to eastern counties. In northeastern counties, irrigated crops were maturing rapidly. Non-irrigated crop and pasture conditions continued to decline due to lack of received moisture.
County reports indicated concerns were high for failure of non-irrigated crops including proso millet, sorghum, corn, and sunflowers. Very isolated precipitation and hail were reported last week. Livestock producers continued to provide supplemental feed and were actively pursuing other grazing arrangements. East central counties received minimal moisture last week and locally heavy amounts along with damaging hail were reported.
Overall, conditions remained very dry and moisture was greatly needed. County reports noted that dryland crops’ ability to make grain this year was doubtful considering lack of moisture. Native grass growth was limited and CRP was open for emergency grazing. In the southwestern district, hardly any moisture was received last week.
The Pine Gulch fire located north of Grand Junction was estimated to have burned more than 25,000 acres thus far. In the San Luis Valley, dry conditions last week allowed hay producers to continue putting up the second cutting of alfalfa with fewer delays. Barley was maturing quickly and reports of limited barley harvest in the area were received. Producers were also preparing for potato harvest.
Southeastern counties received scattered moisture last week, but overall conditions were drier which aided cutting of alfalfa. Higher humidity in the area benefited corn and sorghum. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 9 percent very short, 24 percent short, 66 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 80 percent average and 20 percent light.
Cattle death loss was 85 percent average and 15 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: