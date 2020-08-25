County Health Testing Developmental Center Employee for COVID-19
PROWERS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT (PCPHE)
LAMAR RE-2 SCHOOL DISTRICT ADDITIONAL CLARIFICATION
PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION 08/25/2020
This is a rapidly changing and fluid situation. We will update you as things change and appreciate your patience.
Today, we received notification that a Melvin Hendrickson Developmental Center staff member has multiple symptoms of COVID-19 and test results are pending.
Due to the strict guidance of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), the Monday/Wednesday morning Stepping Stones and afternoon Room 1 Mrs. Horn First Steps students have been quarantined. The guidance link can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/cases-and-outbreaks-child-care-schools. Scroll to the bottom of the page and look at the “What About the Class?” algorithm.
The latest date for return to school would be September 9,2020 though this may be sooner once test results are received. Please stay tuned for updates. The circumstances in this situation are different than those affecting the 6th grade Lamar Middle School Students. We are investigating this further and will be contacting all affected families to offer testing and quarantine guidance.
Information on isolation and quarantine can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/ are-you-sick/isolation-and-quarantine PLEASE social distance, wear your face covering, limit gatherings and wash/sanitize your hands frequently! We are counting on you Prowers County! Everyone must do their part so that we can slow this down!
Call PCPHE 336-8721 for questions and information.
