Colorado Cattle on Feed Report – August 21, 2020
CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,020,000 head as of August 1, 2020. The latest inventory was unchanged from last month and up 5 percent from the August 1, 2019 inventory.
Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 160,000 head of fed cattle during July 2020, unchanged from the previous month, but 14 percent below marketings one year earlier. An estimated 165,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during July 2020, 6 percent below last month’s placements, but 27 percent above the July 2019 placements. Of the number placed in July, 21 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 18 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 18 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 18 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater.
Other disappearance for July, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on August 1, 2020. The inventory was 2 percent above August 1, 2019. This is the highest August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.89 million head, 11 percent above 2019. Net placements were 1.84 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 420,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 435,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 458,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 195,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 1.99 million head, 1 percent below 2019. Other disappearance totaled 57,000 head during July, 20 percent below 2019.
For a full copy of the August 2020 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
