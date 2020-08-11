Alan W. Crouse…July 27, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 11, 2020 | Comments 0
Alan W. Crouse, 61, of Lamar, Colorado, passed away on July 27, 2020 after battling cancer. Alan was born in Santa Rose, California, but spent most of his life in Colorado. He graduated high school in Niwot, CO and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education at the University of Northern Colorado where he also obtained his Master’s Degree in Special Education.
Alan spent most of his teaching career in Lamar, Colorado where he was also a coach for several years. His greatest joy in life was helping students to discover their fullest potential. Alan also loved to fish and collect sports memorabilia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald W. Crouse. He is survived by his mother, Judy Crouse of Petersburg, Indiana, his brother Gary (Kate) Crouse, nephews Blane and Jake of Alexandria, VA, sister, Cynthia Crouse, niece and nephew Kayla and Jason of Petersburg, IN and sister, Cathy Crouse.
There will be no service. Alan will be buried in Indiana with family. He will be dearly missed.
