Tom Wilson…August 24, 1945 – July 18, 2020
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Thomas Scott Wilson, affectionately known to his family and friends as Tom, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Cody Petersen of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Holly Cemetery.
Per Tom’s request cremation will take place.
Tom was born on August 24, 1945 at Dodge City, Kansas to Richard Layton and Estelle Loma (Pearce) Wilson and passed away on July 18, 2020 at his home in Wiley, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 74.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Wilson.
Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Wilson of the family home in Wiley; daughters, Jodi (Anthony) Schmidt of North Dakota and Jamie (T.J.) Phillips of Wellington, CO and grandchildren, Brance Phillips, Breslin Phillips and Adley Schmidt. He is also survived by his siblings, Myrna (Mike) Shuman of Topeka, KS, Shirley Wilson of Fort Collins, CO, Doug (Patty) Wilson of Holly, CO, sister-in-law, Carol Wilson of Manzanola, CO, nephews, Kenny Wilson and Kyle Wilson, niece, Michelle Shuman of Topeka, Ks as well as his other special nephews and nieces, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
