RV Storage Facility Making Progress
Russ Baldwin | Jul 30, 2020 | Comments 0
Demolition work has begun on the property at 700 East Parmenter Street in Lamar, the site for a future RV and boat storage area. The Lamar City Council was approached this past January by Ivor Hill, a real estate developer from Pueblo who was purchasing the property that came with three abandoned buildings on the corner lot. Hill, at the time, said he was waiting for a potential lien on the property to be resolved and was awaiting test results for any hazardous materials in the structures.
Hill said he initially planned for his project in the vicinity of John Martin Reservoir in Bent County, but after determining there wasn’t any infrastructure in place that could benefit his project, he decided on Lamar.
The main building will be refurbished and used as an office for the storage site and a new entrance will be constructed into the storage complex. Initial plans call for dozens of mini-storage modular units which can be assembled on-site. The complex will be gated with a manager on site to assist customers. Hill told the council earlier this year, the area will measure 450 by 50 feet with 15 foot concrete pads for each individual unit and the perimeter will be bordered by a security fence.
