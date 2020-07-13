Robert Gene Hopkins…July 19, 1947 – July 10, 2020
A memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Towner, Colorado and Dodge City, Kansas will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Robert was born on July 19, 1947 at Lamar, Colorado to Everett M. and Olive M. (Roberts) Hopkins and passed away on July 10, 2020 in Dodge City, Kansas.
Robert is survived by his wife Marilyn Hopkins, son and daughter-in-law, Michael L. (Shawn) Hopkins, daughter and son-in-law, Michele (Leonel) Hopkins-Ibarra and grandchildren, Allison Edwards, Christopher Edwards, Jalen Ibarra, Avery Hopkins, Cody Ibarra and Kyler Ibarra.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Lamar Area Hospice and/or charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Local services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
