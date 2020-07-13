Robert “Bobby” Ortiz…January 17, 1930 – July 9, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 13, 2020 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Granada resident, Robert Ortiz, affectionately known to many as Bobby will be held at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, CO on Friday July 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Steven officiating. Burial will follow at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, CO.
A rosary service will take place at 9:30 AM Friday July 17, 2020 also at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly.
Visitation for Bobby will be held from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar.
Bobby was born on January 17, 1930 in Holly, Colorado to Luis Ortiz and Pomposa Chavez-Ortiz and departed this life on Thursday July 9, 2020 at his home in Granada with his family by his side at the age of 90.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings – Jesse Ortiz, Percey Ortiz, Domingo Ortiz, Cedro Ortiz, Frank Ortiz, Cristino Ortiz, Mary Martinez, Minnie Waldron; Nestora Ortiz and Blaise Hartford; by one grandson – Stewart Avery Ortiz; by one son-in-law – Albert Castro; by an infant granddaughter; and a granddaughter – Jennifer Ortiz-Rife.
Bobby is survived by his wife Delores “Lola” Ortiz of the family home in Granada; by 11 children – Linda Vargas of Lakewood, CO; Michael (Shirley) Ortiz of Bristol; Barbara (Ruben) DeLaRosa of Granada; Richard Ortiz of Las Vegas, NV; Julian (Frances) Ortiz of Denver; Becky Castro of Lubbock, TX; Robert (Juanita) Ortiz of Sacramento, CA; James (Eva) Ortiz of Lamar; Eugene (Donna) Ortiz of Lawrenceburg, IN; Evelyn (Javiel) Camacho of Uvalde, TX; and Cathy Ortiz of Granada; by 31 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and by his sister – Gloria (John) Greear of Berthoud, CO; as well as numerous other relatives and a host of friends to include his special companion – Bonita.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Bobby Ortiz Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Visitation and funeral services for Robert “Bobby” Ortiz are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
