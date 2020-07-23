RE-2 School District Registration Information
Lamar RE-2 School District:
Dear Parents and Guardians,
Registration information for Lamar School District:
Online registration can be accessed through the parent portal on the Power School link, which can be found on the Lamar School District Website. The link in Power School is titled “FORMS”. If you do not have a parent account set up please contact the building your child attends or the central office for assistance. For returning students the information will be pre-populated. For new students, or for parents wishing to utilize paper registration, you may pick the information up at your child’s school on July 28th and 29th from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, or by appointment.
Student packets will not be available for pick up prior to July 28th. Online forms are published for viewing at this time.
M.H.D.C. 336-2022
ALTA VISTA: 336-2154
WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY: 336-7764
PARKVIEW ELEMENTARY: 336-7413
LAMAR MIDDLE SCHOOL: 336-7436
LAMAR HIGH SCHOOL: 336-3488
CENTRAL OFFICE: 336-3251
HOPE CENTER: 336-7741
