Randell Allan Alba, Jr….April 15, 1993 – July 29, 2020
Services are pending for lifelong Lamar resident, Randell Allan Alba, Jr.
Randell was born April 15, 1993 at Lamar, Colorado to Randell Allan and Mona Lisa (Hernandez) Alba, Sr. and passed away on July 29, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 27.
He is preceded in death by his grandpas, Charles Alba and Jesse Hernandez and his uncles, Rory Alba and Nick Saldana.
Randell is survived by his daughter, Abigail Alba; his parents, Randy and Lisa Alba and his siblings, Andrea Parsee and Leslie Alba all of Lamar. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Randell A. Alba, Jr. Memorial Fund in care of the Peacock Funeral Home and/or Community State Bank.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
