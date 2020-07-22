Prowers County Health Department COVID-19 Up-date with 45 Cases Reported as of July 22, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 22, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County, as of July 22, 2020 has had 45 total cumulative cases of COVID-19 with two hospitalizations and zero deaths.
The demographics of those impacted are seven under 10 years, five from 10-19, six from 20-29, seven from 30-39, eight from 40-49, eight from 50-59, one from 60-69, two from 70-79 and one 80 years of age and over.
Prowers County Two Week Cumulative Incident Rate is VERY HIGH
Prowers has had 107.63 cases per 100,000 people or 13 total new cases in the past two weeks.
The two week average positivity is MEDIUM. Prowers has an average positivity rate over the past two weeks of 8.24%.
Prowers County was one of the 15 counties in the state that have been notified by the CDPHE about the need to slow COVID-19 transmission.
COVID WEEKLY UPDATE -/- NEWS AND UPDATES
• The Governor issued an Executive Order requiring masks indoors for those over the age of 10. See the order here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13S9bLuKZbMVmHPucQnekVyOY2k6gYRa9/view
• We have new data available from the state. We will include our incidence rate and positivity moving forward. For Incidence Rate, 50 or above is too high! For test positivity rate our goal is to be <5%.
• We do not currently qualify for Protect Our Neighbors. More information can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/
• School guidance was released this week. Stay tuned to your school for more information.
• If you are tested STAY HOME! Isolation and quarantine guidance can be found here:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/about-covid-19/isolation-and-quarantine
• Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others.
• If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call your healthcare provider. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. Call 911
• Call PCPHE with any questions at 336-8721
Filed Under: County • Environment • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: