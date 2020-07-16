Polis Issues Executive Order on Masks
Russ Baldwin | Jul 16, 2020
Governor Polis held a press conference Thursday afternoon, July 16th, to present an executive order requiring the wearing of masks for anyone 10 years or older, while in a public indoor area. This was in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases experienced in the state over the past several weeks. The order will be in effect for the next 30 days, beginning at midnight on July 17th. The order could be extended depending on the gro…wth or decline of cases.
During the press conference, Polis said, “Look, in Colorado, there’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” Polis said. “Violators “may be subject to civil or criminal penalties,” he added.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment noted a 40% general increase in pandemic cases over the past four weeks, an increase that helped prompt Polis’s decision for his executive order. Polis reasoned his order will help provide scientific clarity, coupled with an unambiguous state message which was geared to help provide safety measures for the health of Colorado residents.
There are over three dozen counties and cities in the state that have regulated mask wearing ordinances including Denver. Polis was joined by Mayor Hancock during the afternoon press conference. Prowers Medical Center in Lamar issued a press release in support of the governor’s decision.
