Pauline Shoup…June 14, 1931 – July 16, 2020
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Pauline Shoup will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Visitation for Pauline will be held from 10:00AM until 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Pauline was born on June 14, 1931 at Davenport, Oklahoma to Grant and Arabell (Thomas) Roberts and passed away on July 16, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 89.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Shoup, her parents and her siblings, James “Jim”, Ethel, Zach, Dorothy and June.
Pauline is survived by her children, Jerry (Connie) Shoup of Hasty, CO, Paula (Dave) Brase and Terry (Max) Anderson all of Lamar, CO, Tina Miller of Hasty, CO, Billie Jo Sniff, Al “Buddy” (Debbie) Shoup and Joe Shoup all of Lamar. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister, Glendola Johnston of Cedaredge, CO and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
