Mike Johnson…May 19, 1976 – July 14, 2020
A celebration of life funeral service for longtime Eads, CO resident, Mike Johnson, will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Eads Fairground Arena with Mark Imel and Jamie Crocket officiating. Burial will follow in the Eads Cemetery.
Visitation for Mike will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Monday July 20, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar.
Mike was born on May 19, 1976 in Dumas, TX to Loyd Johnson and Lucy Ames-Johnson and departed this life on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at his home in Eads at the age of 44.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandfathers – Floyd Johnson and Bill Ames as well as by his father-in-law – Mike Ford.
Mike is survived by his wife – Martha Johnson of the family home in Eads; by three daughters – Courtney Johnson of Amarillo, TX; Reagen Johnson of Sugar City, CO; and Morgyn Johnson of Eads; by his parents – Loyd and Lucy Johnson of Panhandle, TX; siblings – Jennifer (Ronnie) Beale of Lubbock, TX; and Sean (Natalie) Johnson of Panhandle, TX; by his grandmothers – Twyla Johnson of Hartley, TX and Phyllis Ames of Panhandle, TX; by his mother-in-law – Debra Ford of Dalhart, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Mike Johnson memorial fund either directly through GNB in Eads or through the funeral home office.
Visitation and funeral services for Mike Johnson are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
