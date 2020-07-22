Lula M. Summers…May 20, 1945 – July 22, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 22, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Lula M. Summers will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery with Reverend Roy Gueswel of the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene officiating.
Visitation for Lula will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Lula was born on May 20, 1945 at Lamar, Colorado to Howard Taft and Alice (Yearger) Summers and passed away on July 22, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 75.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jo Miller.
Lula is survived by her husband, John Summers of the family home in Lamar, children Misty Turner of WA and Ferris Miller of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Chasity Carter, Charity Miller and Skyler Miller all of Colorado Springs, CO and great-grandchildren, Ariana, Darren and Isaiah. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
